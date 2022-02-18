Will make Kharar no. 1 in development, says AAP’s Anmol Maan

A DAY ahead of campaign for February 20 Punjab elections comes to an end, Anmol Gagan Maan, the singer-turned-politician — who is contesting from the Kharar seat on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket — on Thursday said people during her poll campaign were telling her that they had received boxes of liquor from other parties, which they said “they will use for celebrations for ten days once the AAP was set to form the government in the state.” In a number of villages Maan visited on Thursday, her poll pitch revolved around opposition parties luring the people during elections and subsequently doing nothing to provide basic amenities.

“Pindaan vich kayeeyan de jhande lagge aa. Doojian partiyan de. Mainkhya hale vi laayi baithe o. Ona dohaan partiyan nu saamne clear pata ki kuchh nahi hon wala. Oh kehnde dil na dukhi karo asin garjana kitte hor as ate barsana kitte hor aa. Kehnde das din pehlan eh petian daaru dian sutt ke gaye ne. Asin aakhya ki das din party kar layiye. Moohre jhaaru di sarkaar aun wali aa (There are still flags of other parties at the houses of many people. I asked them if they still kept those flags since both [the SAD and the Congress] parties clearly know that they are out of reckoning. The people tell me that don’t worry, we will say something and do something else. They say that ten days ago they gave boxes of liquor. We promised ourselves to party for ten days when the AAP wins and is about tp form the government,” Maan tells a gathering in Nanarherian village, as she calls for getting rid of Takri and Panja, the poll symbols of Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress. The gathering there bursts into laughter.

Referring to poll symbols of SAD and Congress as greh (broadly referred to as bad planetary influence), Maan says, “Please vote to end this greh”. She tells the gathering that the money out of which “bottle and suits” are given as freebies “is also ours and comes out of the tax we pay. They return peanuts out of that through these means”.

Maan adds, “What do they give us, a bottle [of liquor] after five years. They also give a suit for ladies.” A woman among the gathering points out, “Suit baad vich aunda pehlaan daaru di botal aundi (Suit comes later, first comes bottle of liquor).” Another from the gathering says liquor leads to quarrels at home. “They distributed such things in Delhi also. There too people took all the money and voted for AAP. Right now, the rate of a vote [in elections] is Rs 2500. It could get enhanced to Rs 3500 also because they have become owners of Rs 1000 crore in five years. It is not a big deal for them to give a bottle [of liquor] and a suit,” she said.

“Ona os suit te botal badle bachyan da school, college, hasptal sab kha jaane. Gallian naalian vi ander nu nigal jaande (For that suit and a bottle of liquor, they would not care about getting schools, colleges or hospitals constructed. They also don’t care for providing basic amenities like concrete roads and drains),” says Maan, as she repeats the same during her address in village Jhingra Khurd.

From Jhingra Khurd to her next stop Nanarherian, Maan’s cavalcade stops for a packed lunch. At Nanarherian, she tells the gathering that “to make the life of people, on March 10 (when results of Punjab elections are declared), a CM will swear in and his name would be Bhagwant Mann.”

She promises to make Kharar “the number one constituency in Punjab in terms of development” and a “model constituency” and tells voters that “Aje saadi sarkaar bani nahi Punjab vich. je tuhaade kam na hoye te juttian maar ke bhaja deo (If your works are not done after AAP forms the government, shoo us away by beating us with slippers).” She adds that if Kharar constituency did not become number one in case she is elected, people should not cast a single vote for her in the next elections. Maan adds all in response to concerns of women who say that after getting elected candidates never visit them.

She winds up her address by telling voters that out of 26 candidates in the constituency, the AAP’s poll symbol was at number one in the Electronic Voting Machine and they should ensure it is number one when results are declared on March 10.