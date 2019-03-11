Will join Congress on March 12 in presence of Rahul Gandhi: Hardik Patel

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel on Sunday formally announced that he will join Congress on March 12 in the presence of the party’s national president Rahul Gandhi.

“To give shape to my intentions, to serve the society and the country at large, I have decided to join the Indian National Congress, the oldest political party of India on 12th March 2019 in the presence of its national president Rahul Gandhi and other seniors leaders,” said Hardik. “I would also like to state that if there is no legal hindrance and the party decides to field me in electoral politics, I would abide by the party’s decision and contest the elections,” he added.

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled for March 12 in Ahmedabad.

CM Vijay Rupani said the development proved that Hardik a “design of the Congress”. “His agitation was at the behest of the Congress. He has cheated his community. He would get a befitting reply from the Patidar community if he contests polls.” —With PTI