Will join Congress if party accepts me back: AAP MLA Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Chandni Chowk, on Friday said that she has no hesitation in joining the Congress party if the party accepts her. “If Congress accepts me back, I will go… AAP has completely exposed its weaknesses by begging Congress for an alliance, not just in Delhi but also in Punjab and Haryana,” she told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Lamba started out as an NSUI member in early 1990s and was elected the Delhi University Students’ Union president in 1995. NSUI is the student wing of the Congress. She went on to join the party and was made the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress in 2002.

She joined AAP in 2013 and won the Chandni Chowk seat in the Delhi assembly in 2015.

“It is clear that AAP wants an alliance with the Congress to beat BJP. I have always been opposed to the ideology of BJP. I joined AAP because I thought it was the party most capable of keeping the BJP out of power. The situation today is clear. The Congress has seen a revival, especially in the Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi parliamentary constituencies. If the AAP wants to align with Congress, My joining Congress cannot be the wrong decision,” she said.

Advertising

The Indian Express had reported on March 7 that 9 MLAs, including former AAP Minister Sandeep Kumar, were in touch with Delhi Congress and were planning to quit AAP and join the party.

According to sources, Lamba has met some senior Delhi Congress leaders and a decision on her return is pending.

Lamba, however, denied that she had reached out to anyone. “So far, I have not reached out to anyone in the Congress, neither has the party reached out to me,” she said, even as she acknowledged that she is keen on going back.

Lamba and the AAP leadership have been at loggerheads since a resolution demanding that former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna be taken back was purportedly passed in the Delhi Assembly in December last year. The speaker, however, said that the part about Gandhi was an addition made by some MLAs and was not part of the resolution that was passed.

Lamba said she had opposed the resolution as she respected the former PM. She was chastised by the party for speaking to the media without asking what the party’s line on the issue was.

Since then, Lamba, alleges, she has been kept out of the loop about party events and meetings. She, however, was seen campaigning for the party in her area till a few weeks ago.