Will jawans have to seek Election Commission permission to kill terrorists: PM Modi

In the last stretch of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hit out at his critics saying whether jawans would have to take permission from the Election Commission before firing at terrorists. Referring to the Shopian encounter in which two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir today morning, PM Modi said, “Some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway in parts of the country? When an armed terrorist is attacking, will my jawan go to the polling authorities and seek their permission to kill him? Opposition kya khel bana rakha hai? (What drama is the opposition enacting)”

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, Modi added, “Since the time our government was elected in Kashmir, there’s a ‘cleaning operation’ every other day. This is a part of my job.” He said it was surprising to note that the opposition parties were saying that elections were on and the security forces were opening fire at militants, news agency PTI reported.

While no political party has raised questions about the encounter, Congress and other opposition parties had complained to the EC over the “brazen” and “reckless invocation” of armed forces and the Balakot air strikes in PM Modi’s campaign speeches. Several retired officers of the armed forces had also objected to the alleged politicisation of the armed forces.

The prime minister was however given clean chits by the EC over his speeches, saying no model code was violated.

During an interview to The Indian Express, Narendra Modi said he was “enthused” by the love of common Kashmiris for democracy.”Not a single incident of violence during elections in Jammu & Kashmir. More than a hundred were killed in violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal. Not a single election passes without violence there. Meri deshbhakti Jammu & Kashmir mein dikhti nahin aapko kya (Why turn a blind eye to my nationalism in Jammu & Kashmir)?”

In his rally in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister continued to attack the Opposition saying the parties are going to “fall flat” during the ongoing polls. “This is because people are voting for an effective and honest government.”

Attacking the SP-BSP alliance, Modi said he had been the chief minister of Gujarat more than the terms of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as Uttar Pradesh chief ministers combined, and there was no blot of corruption on him. “By clutching to the branches of dynasty, ave now climbed so high that they despise poor are despised. On the other hand, I was born in poverty and was blessed when I washed the feet of sanitation workers in Kumbh last year,” he added.