Will convey popular support for Parminder Dhindsa to leadership: Majithia on Sangrur ticket

Senior SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia on Thursday placed Parminder Singh Dhindsa in the list of probables for the Sangrur ticket.

Addressing a rally in Sangrur, he repeatedly asked the public about the candidate they wanted from the constituency.

After listening to their response, he said,”Okay. So people now want younger Dhindsa to contest this time. I am no one to announce the candidate of the area, but I will give your message to Sukhbir Badal and Parkash Singh Badal sahib. Also, I will urge Parminder Dhindsa to agree to the popular demand of the area.” Follow more election news here.

Dhindsa junior has been appearing at several political rallies being organised in the area, though his father, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha MP and former general secretary of SAD, has publicly advised him not to contest elections. However, the former SAD leader, who had resigned from all party posts in September last year, had also said that Parminder was free to take his own decisions.

Majithia, meanwhile, said, “We want to know the people’s choice and hence I am asking this question repeatedly. Your recommendation will be conveyed to the party high command. This voice came from ‘guru di sangat’.”