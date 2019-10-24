Will continue with same zeal, tweets Modi; Amit Shah indicates BJP will form govt in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of Maharashtra and Haryana as the results of the Assembly elections in both states were declared. While BJP along with its alliance partner Shiv Sena is all set to retain power in Maharashtra, it is likely to fall short of a majority in Haryana.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister promised to keep working for the progress of both states.

I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state's progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2019

“I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda,” tweeted Modi.

Modi also thanked the Shiv Sena and the entire NDA family. “People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hard work,” tweeted the prime minister.

Out of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was leading on 158 seats, while in Haryana, the BJP is likely to win 40 of total 90 seats.

BJP president Amit Shah, however, indicated that his party will stake claim to form the next government in Haryana.

“The (Manohar Lal) Khattar government in Haryana has made every effort for people’s welfare under the central leadership of (Narendra) Modi. I thank people for making the BJP the single-largest party and giving it another opportunity to serve them,” Shah said in a tweet.

He congratulated Chief Minister Khattar and state party chief Subhash Barala. Shah also thanked voters in Maharashtra for “reposing their faith” in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state.