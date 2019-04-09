Will continue to play Babul Supriyo song till EC clarifies, says BJP leader Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy said the party will continue to play the song of singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo till they get a clarification from the Election Commission. The EC had banned the song Saturday after it created a controversy over the content.

“The Election Commission has asked us to remove words like ‘pishi’ and ‘didi’. We wanted a clarification on the same. We haven’t received it yet. The song will be played till we get a reply,” said Roy. He was a eading a BJP delegation to Chief Electoral Office (CEO) office for a meeting regarding deployment of adequate force in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections.

Roy said the words are common in Bengal and since it is not naming anyone in particular it shouldn’t come under the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

“An instruction has been sent to them (BJP members concerned) to ensure that the song is not played anywhere. It has been banned for the time being,” Additional CEO Sanjay Basu had said Saturday. “If they think there is any violation, they need to satisfy us with an explanation,” Roy said.

The TMC had moved the EC and filed a complaint over the content of the song. The EC had sent the singer a show cause notice seeking explanation. The song was allegedly released without certification from the Media Certification Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and the EC had objected to its content. The song had allegedly defamed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. BJP leader Jay Prakash Mazumdar had alleged MCMC of being biased.

Supriyo had defended saying the song was never released, he had simply shared it with a few of his party workers.