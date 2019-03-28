Will contest polls if party asks me to, says Priyanka Gandhi

CONGRESS GENERAL Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Amethi, the Parliamentary constituency of her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, said if the party asks her to contest this election, she would. The Congress has declared former party president Sonia Gandhi as its candidate in Rae Bareli while Rahul will contest from Amethi. However, Priyanka did not answer when asked whether she would prefer a seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh, of which she is in charge of party affairs.

Advertising

Priyanka held daylong meetings with booth-level workers from each block, during which she urged them to “expose” the BJP in villages over the projects stopped in Amethi and to spread word about works undertaken by the previous UPA government.

Follow more election news here.

“Abhi maine tay nahi kiya hai” (I have not decided yet), said Priyanka when asked whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, when the question was asked again, she said, “Kyun nahi… Agar party kehti hai ki chunav ladna hai toh main zaroor ladungi” (Why not… If the party asks me to, I will surely contest the election).

On whether she wants to contest or not, Priyanka said she wants to work for the party as there was lot of work in the organisation that needs to be done and thus she would prefer to do it.

“Khud meri ichha hai ki main party ke liye kaam karun….Kyonki sangadhan ka bahut kaam hai and I prefer to do it..” she said. To a question on whether she was now a full-time politician, Priyanka said, “Obviously. Yes, of course.”

“It’s not true what they [BJP] are saying. All you have to do is look around you. Problems have not been solved, some people are still poor, a large number of people are suffering… but there is lot of work that has been done.. evidence of which is by the way what you have seen today…that’s evidence of the progress that has come from the work of the congress in last 60 years,” claimed Priyanka, when asked about the BJP’s allegation that the Congress has been raising the issue of “Garibi hatao” only during elections since the time of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Priyanka also spoke about what she feels would be defining issues in the upcoming election.

“Defining issues are: Farmers are suffering, they have got no help from the Government. They tell me that do not even get their seed and fertilizers in time. In some places, the seed is costing them more than their crop. They are in debt. There is nobody to support them or help them,” she said. She added, “The issue that there is large-scale unemployment. Jobs were promised but not given.’”

Priyanka, is on a three day visit of the state. On Thursday, she will be in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother Sonia Gandhi, to hold meetings with party workers.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Mission Shakti, Priyanka said, “Rajneeti karan kitne muddon ka ho raha hai jo nahi hona chahiye.” (Too many issues are being politicised. It should not be this way).

She added, “I congratulate the scientists. It’s a wonderful achievement. I am proud of DRDO, one of India’s great institutions, founded by [former PM] Jawahar Lal Nehru in 1950.