‘Will chop hands’: Another EC notice to Himachal BJP chief Satpal Satti

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Satti, who was recently banned by the Election Commission from holding public rallies for 48 hours over his derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was Thursday issued another notice by the poll body.

The notice was issued through Una Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO, Mandi Rigveda Thakur, a state electoral official said. An explanation has been sought from him within 24 hours, the official said.

The notice comes on a complaint by the Mandi block Congress president over Satti’s remarks at a rally at Seri Manch. “BJP leaders are sitting here, if anyone raises a finger at them, we will chop off their hands,” Satti said.