Toggle Menu
‘Will chop hands’: Another EC notice to Himachal BJP chief Satpal Sattihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/will-chop-hands-another-ec-notice-to-himachal-bjp-chief-satpal-satti-5695204/

‘Will chop hands’: Another EC notice to Himachal BJP chief Satpal Satti

The notice was issued through Una Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO, Mandi Rigveda Thakur, a state electoral official said. An explanation has been sought from him within 24 hours, the official said.

Satpal Singh Satti, Satpal Singh Satti controversy, Satpal Singh Satti campaign ban, who is Satpal Singh Satti, himachal bjp chief, himachal pradesh elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha election news
Himachal BJP president Satpal Satti addressing the media persons in Shimla. (Express photo by Lalit Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Satti, who was recently banned by the Election Commission from holding public rallies for 48 hours over his derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was Thursday issued another notice by the poll body.

The notice was issued through Una Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO, Mandi Rigveda Thakur, a state electoral official said. An explanation has been sought from him within 24 hours, the official said.

READ | Himachal poll body issues warning to state BJP chief for personal remarks against Rahul Gandhi

The notice comes on a complaint by the Mandi block Congress president over Satti’s remarks at a rally at Seri Manch. “BJP leaders are sitting here, if anyone raises a finger at them, we will chop off their hands,” Satti said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hate speech: EC censures Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria
2 Delhi CM Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to reach Delhi and campaign
3 Gautam Gambhir says won’t show stars, will focus on local issues