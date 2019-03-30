If Indira Gandhi was credited for dividing Pakistan, why not credit Modi for Balakot airstrikes: Rajnath Singh

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday sought to draw parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Indira Gandhi. He asked the crowd why PM Modi should not get credit for the decision to carry out IAF strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot, which destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp.

Recalling the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, which happened during the tenure of Indira Gandhi, Singh said, “If Indira Gandhi can get the credit of dividing Pakistan in 1971, why shouldn’t Modiji get the credit for what he has done in Balakot.”

“It was the bravery of our forces that they divided Pakistan into two parts. One remained Pakistan, while Bangladesh was formed (out of the other),” he said. “After the war, our leader A B Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi in Parliament. She was also praised all over the country.” Click here for more election news

“When our 40-42 CRPF soldiers lost their lives in a fidayeen attack, Modiji gave a free hand to our forces,” he said referring to the Pulwama attack.

Heaping praises on the prime minister, Singh asked, “If our prime minister has shown such strong willpower to avenge the terror attack on our CRPF jawans, then I would like to ask you why our prime minister should not be praised?”

He further attacked the Congress for its failure to carry out similar retaliatory action after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. “The Congress was in power when 26/11 attack took place in Mumbai. And they (Congress-led UPA) could do nothing against Pakistan. When political power and military might go hand in hand, then I can assure you that no power in the world can challenge the might of our military,” he said.

Speaking on similar lines, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said, “Modi ji made the country proud by taking the decision to conduct (aerial, surgical) strikes to crush militancy. This happened without any jawan getting harmed. This decisive nature belongs to Modi saheb’s.”

“We pray to god that Modi saheb becomes the country’s prime minister again by a huge majority, and Amit Shahji also contributes to it,” he said.

With PTI inputs