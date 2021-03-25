Why sari, Mamata should wear bermudas to show leg: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “displaying” her bandaged leg to people, and advised her to wear bermudas instead of a sari so that her leg can be seen “clearly”.

The Trinamool Congress reacted sharply, posting a video of Ghosh’s speech on its Twitter handle, and describing his comments as “distasteful” and “condemnable”. TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the BJP “perverted”.

In the video, Ghosh can be heard telling an election campaign rally in Purulia, “Plaster kaata hoye gelo, crepe bandage bandha hoye gechhe, aar pa tule-tule shobaike dekhachhen… sari pore aachhen, ekta pa khola ekta dhaka, erokom sari porte dekhini… (Plaster has been cut, there is now a crepe bandage, and [she] keeps raising her leg and showing everyone. [She is] wearing a sari with one leg covered, the other uncovered, I have not see this before…)”

“Jodi pa-ta baar kore rakhben, to sari keno, bermuda porte paren, tahole porishkar dekha jaye (If [she] has to keep her leg out, then why wear a sari, [she] could wear a pair of bermudas instead, so that [it] can be seen clearly.)”

The TMC wrote on Twitter: “Such a distasteful comment can be expected only from Dilip Ghosh babu. The use of such condemnable language against a woman Chief Minister proves that BJP leaders do not respect women.”

Moitra tweeted: “@BJP WB Pres[ident] asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?”

Another TMC MP, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: “It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers — he has conveniently crossed all limits. Shocking words, once again!”

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said Dilip Ghosh was a “generous person” and that his comments should not be taken seriously. “The Chief Minister makes many intemperate remarks against the BJP and our leaders at public meetings. Dilip Ghosh is a generous person. Even if he made such a comment at a rally, it has to be kept in mind that many things are said at election meetings which should not be always considered seriously.”