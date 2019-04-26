Why is Naveen Patnaik doing ‘anyay’ towards farmers, asks Rahul Gandhi in Odisha

Rahul Gandhi, in his last election rally in Odisha on Friday, explained how the Congress party’s proposed NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) or minimum income scheme can spur economic growth and reduce unemployment in the country.

Speaking in Balasore district, he also asked the crowd why is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik doing “anyay (injustice) for which farmers in the state are getting Rs 1,200 in real prices per quintal of paddy”. He accused PM Modi and Patnaik of failing to create jobs and guaranteed 22 lakh government jobs for the youth.

“I called economists and think tanks. Modi lied about Rs 15 lakh (in every bank account). I asked these people that if I put money in the accounts of the poorest in India and in Odisha, how much can I pay without destroying the economy? Take five months and give me a number. They said I can pay Rs 72,000 annually to 5 crore poorest families or 25 crore poor people… who earn less than Rs 12,000 per month. Over five years, the amount will be Rs 3,60,000,” Gandhi said, thanking Modi for opening bank accounts.

“This money will go to the poorest states like Bihar and Odisha. The men here should forgive me, but this money will go to the accounts of 5 crore poor women. Congress Party will do a surgical strike on poverty,” he continued.

“When that money arrives, you will buy shirts, pants, toothpaste, shoes. Shopkeepers will sell more. Factories will produce more. They will employ more people. This will put an end to unemployment. NYAY has two aims… to help the poor and kickstart India’s economy,” he explained.

“If you put diesel in a truck, it moves. Modiji gave the diesel to Anil Ambani and is now turning the key and wondering why the truck isn’t moving,” Gandhi said in reference to the Indian economy.

The Congress president also accused Modi of scaring people by saying that the middle class have to pay more taxes. “No taxes will be increased. The money will come from Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi,” he claimed.

He also promised that no farmer will be sent to jail for not paying off debt, if Congress wins the elections. “A journalist asked about the major issues in this election. I said unemployment, farmers’ problems with price and their suicides, rising prices and Narendra Modi’s corruption,” he added.