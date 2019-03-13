Why did PM go ahead with note ban despite RBI reservations: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why he went ahead with demonetisation despite the RBI’s reservations.

“There is a report which says that had reservations about demonetisation… I want to ask the PM why he went ahead with the move despite the RBI having doubts over it?” she said.

Mamata also distributed papers containing details of the of central board of directors’ meeting, which took place at 5.30 pm on November 8, 2016 — hours before the demonetisation drive.

The chief minister also said she endorsed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s views on the Rafale deal. “It is a big scam and the truth must come out,” she said.