Why BJP govt allowing Chinese companies to invest in state, asks Congress

The state Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP-led NDA government for allowing Chinese companies to invest in Gujarat and in the country. This comes a day after China placed a technical hold on a proposal in the UN Security Council to ban terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. This is the fourth time China has blocked India’s bid to designate Azhar as a global terrorist in the UNSC.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi asked why was India rolling out red carpet for Chinese companies and allowing them to do business worth thousands of crores of rupees in India at a time when China was using its veto power to protect Azhar and defending Pakistan at the UNSC.

The Congress leader said that while China has been consistently backing Pakistan, the central government has allowed China’s Tsingshan Holding Group to invest Rs 21,000 crore in Dholera Special Investment Region and India-China Friendship Association was helping Shin Yang company to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Dahej Industrial Park and another USD 3 million for setting up a refinery and petrochemical project at Mundra and Rs 2,500 crore in different projects at Sanand.

Doshi said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of ‘Make In India’, his government bought materials from Chinese companies to build the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statute at Kevadiya Colony in Narmada district.

The Congress leader also questioned the import of Chinese goods by the state government for distribution in ‘garib-kalyan melas’, materials for ‘Swachh Abhiyan’ and yoga carpets from China without any obstruction.

Doshi alleged that the BJP was also buying election campaign materials from Chinese companies.

“Is it justified to buy materials worths thousands of crores of rupees from Chinese companies when China is coming in the way of India’s fight against terror and helping our adversaries?’’ said doshi.

“Let Narendra Modi government at the Centre and BJP government in the state reply to the people of the country about their dealings with China in the face of Chinese weakening India’s fight against terror’’, the Congress leader said.