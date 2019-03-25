Why are politicians defaming chowkidars for political gains, asks Punjab woman guard

As BJP and Congress spar over PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mein Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, a 49-year-old woman watchman from Jalandhar district says that parties are “tarnishing” their image for political gains, and they know nothing of the “pain” of being a chowkidar.

“Why the poor chowkidar is being defamed by these leaders for political gains,” questions Kuldip Kaur, who is one of the 10,500 village chowkidars employed by the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management in Punjab.

Paid a measly honorarium of Rs 1250 per month from the state government, Kaur works in Bangiwal — a remote village under Mehatpur police station in Jalandhar district located on the banks of river Sutlej, and took up the job after her husband died a few years ago.

“We guard the village in the middle of night for about eight hours from 9 pm to 4 am but we are not even getting salary at par with that of a daily wager….We were not even getting paid regularly a few months ago,” she said, adding that it is a cruel joke they they were getting just Rs 41 per day.

“Can PM Modi show us how to run our house in Rs 1250 per month,” she asks, adding that by prefixing ‘chowkidar’ to their names, BJP leaders were not helping their cause in any way.

About Congress’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hair’, she said:”Who is chor (thief)? We who work through the night or those who are not paying us our rightful wages…Rahul Gandhi is calling a chowkidar ‘chor’, which is shameful and has hurt the sentiments of millions of actual chowkidars of this country.”

Blaming the Congress campaign tarnishing the image of chowkidars,vice president of Chowkidar Union, Punjab, Swaran Singh Baba, said: “If someone hires a private watchman than he will have to pay at least minimum wage notified by Punjab government which is Rs 7623.50 paisa per month…Political leaders should keep us out of their politics.”

Kaur demands that the government listen to the genuine demands of around 10,500 chowkidars of Punjab, by increasing their stipend from to at least equal to MNREGA workers’ wages — around Rs 7,000 per month. Apart from her job, she also participates in girdawari (cultivation/possession) of agricultural land, goes door-to-door extending invites to villagers for any government event and makes arrangement for the stay of government dignitary when they visit the village.

“I got this job after the sudden death of my husband, Avtar Singh, nine years back as he was the village chowkidar and I worked in the farm so that we could take care of our eight children, including six daughters and two sons,” she said.

Baba said that earlier that state only had two women chowkidars working with Punjab government, including Kuldip Kaur, but now a few more had joined.