Why Aaditya Thackeray chose politics: ‘job satisfaction unmatched’’

In his first interaction with young voters in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday, Shiv Sena’s youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray said the young generation will not get swayed by the “tukde tukde gang.”

“Today’s young generation is too strong to be swayed by wrong ideology, like that of the ‘tukde tukde’ gang. I have full faith in them. They know how to raise their voice against what is wrong. They have nationalistic fervour… the young generation will take the country forward,” he said.

The Yuva Sena chief was speaking at the ‘Aaditya sanvad’, the fifth edition of a series of interactions with youths, with the earlier sessions held in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik and Mumbai.

Promising to implement the concept of ‘Mumbai nightlife’ across Maharashtra, Aaditya said, “In Mumbai, pubs and hotels remain open till late in the night… this should happen across Maharashtra as well as it will lead to the creation of lakhs of jobs.” His remark came in response to a poser from youth from Lonavala who complained that hotel business in the tourist town was hit as the establishments had to close by 11 pm.

To another question on why he chose politics as a career, Aaditya said he would not have experienced such “job satisfaction” in any other field. “The kind of job satisfaction that you get in politics is unmatched. Whether it is helping someone get a job or helping parents get admission for their child, you get an opportunity to serve the people in the best possible way. I like helping others… that is deshbhakti,” he said, adding that he would have succeeded in another profession, photography.

For good measure, Aaditya added, “I can’t act because I don’t believe in nautanki.” During the interaction, which lasted more than an hour, Aaditya avoided criticising opposition parties or candidates, including NCP leader Parth Pawar, who is contesting against Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP Shrirang Barne from the Maval Lok Sabha seat.

When he was asked about Barne, Aaditya said, “Barne has won the Sansad Ratna Award consecutive times, which means he was a popular and performing MP. It is not easy raising issues and winning acclaim when seasoned politicians are also present in the House”.

Amid applause, he turned to Sena leader Neelam Gorhe and said they need not seek votes for Barne, as the young voters were already in his favour. Aaditya said he has been working in drought-hit areas in the state for the last few years and realised how grave the situation was. “Despite being in power, the Congress and NCP did not build roads or provide water supply… and that is the reason why people are favouring the BJP-Sena alliance,” he said.

Stating that parliamentary elections were not about local issues, he said national security was one of the priority issues for the Sena. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a befitting reply to terrorists… he will again become the Prime Minister,” said the Yuva Sena chief. However, he avoided a query on whether he will take support from MNS, headed by his uncle Raj Thackeray, if he contested elections.