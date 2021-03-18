Kerala elections: Meet Noorbina Rasheed, IUML’s first woman candidate in 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, has fielded a woman candidate, Noorbina Rasheed, who will be contesting from the Kozhikode South constituency in the upcoming polls.

Rasheed started her career as a lawyer in early 1990s from Kozhikode, and contested her first municipal corporation election in 1995, when the three-tier local body system came up in Kerala. For the next decade, she continued to work as a municipal councillor at a time when very few women in the state took up politics as a profession.

In 1996, a year after she became municipal councillor, Rasheed formed the Women’s League, the women’s wing of the IUML, and became its founding secretary. Currently, she holds the position of national general secretary of the Women’s League.

In 2011, for her contribution to women’s empowerment in India, she was among 100 women leaders from 92 countries to be invited for a US international exchange programme.

In 2020, she moved the Supreme Court against the criminalisation of the triple talaq – the first Muslim woman to do so since the law came into effect in 2019.

The LDF has fielded Ahammed Devarkovil against Rasheed in the Kozhikode South constituency. “My prime task is to retain this IUML seat. Through the Women’s League, we have been demanding better representation for women in all party forums. All political parties should give adequate electoral space to women. It is not correct to say that the IUML has been against fielding women candidates. I believe my candidature is the right step towards empowering women,” said Rasheed.

In 1996, IUML had fielded its first woman candidate Khamarunnisa Anwar from Kozhikode. She lost the election.