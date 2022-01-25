‘Who is a criminal?’: Aazad nominee in UP’s Siwalkhas points fingers at BJP rival

He might have several criminal cases pending against him, but Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) candidate Bhupendra Singh, popularly known as “Bafar”, is confident that his criminal history is not likely to hamper his prospects in the coming Assembly elections. Singh is contesting from the Siwalkhas assembly constituency in Meerut district.

Asked the reason for his confidence, Singh said, “Who is a criminal? Me or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee against whom 18 cases have been registered. Why should I not be in politics when the party which boasts of sushaashan [good governance] has fielded such a candidate from Siwalkhas. I will ask people to vote for me with folded hands. Let’s wait for the results.”

Singh faced 31 criminal cases at a time. Of those, 14 cases are pending. He is pitted against the BJP’s Maninderpal Singh, former MLA Ghulam Mohammed of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Nazakat Ali, and the Congress’ Jagdish Prasad.

A native of Meerut, Bhupendra Singh was released on bail five months ago. He was jailed after he and his associates allegedly opened fire at a police party while they were taking another hardened criminal, Rohit Sandu, to court in April 2021. A police sub-inspector was also killed in the attack.

Talking about why he chose to contest on an ASP(K) ticket, Singh said his ideology matched with the party’s founder “who fights for the poor and the downtrodden”.

“I know that I may not win but I am building the foundation of my political career. The ASP(K) has a bright future because I feel the party will fill up the space left by a weakened BSP. Even the BJP started with one or two MPs. Our party chief Chandrashekhar Azad has enough political acumen and is bound to rise,” he added.

The ASP(K), which is contesting its first state election, was founded by lawyer-turned-activist Chandrashekhar Azad in 2020. The party, along with several other smaller outfits, has formed the Samajik Samavesh Gathbandhan (Social Assimilation Alliance) and will field candidates in all 403 constituencies in the state.

Claiming that the main contest in the constituency would be between the BJP and the SP-RLD alliance, Maninderpal Singh said, “All the cases filed against me have been politically motivated and are minor offences but Bafar is a notorious criminal who is accused of murders, dacoity, kidnapping and loot. ‘Bafar’ is nothing but a political joke.”

Sources said the BJP fielded Singh instead of sitting legislator Jitendrapal Singh because of a strong anti-incumbency sentiment.

Of the 3.24 lakh voters in Siwalkhas, about 30 per cent are Muslims and 20 per cent Jats, while Scheduled Castes comprise around 18 per cent of the electorate. In the 2012 Assembly elections, SP’s Mohammed won the seat on an SP ticket. He lost the constituency to the BJP in the last elections.

This time, Mohammed is contesting on an RLD ticket. This has reportedly led to discontentment within the Jat community.

“We will issue an appeal to the voters of the constituency to not to vote for a Muslim candidate and seek other available political alternatives,” said All India Jat Mahasbha’s UP chief Shubham Rathi.

The RLD has reportedly reached out to the community to pacify it. “RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has sent party leader Rajkumar Sangwan, who is also a Jat, to convince the community to support the alliance candidates regardless of their caste and creed,” said an RLD leader.

Mohammed said, “I am an active leader of the constituency and had won in the 2012 Assembly election with a huge margin. People know me by my name and my contribution to the development of this constituency. I hope that the initial resistance will be over soon and the Jat community will vote with the Muslims to ensure BJP’s defeat.”