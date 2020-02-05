Which nationalist speaks of dividing country in every speech, Rahul asks Modi

Rahul and Priyanka at the public meeting in Sangam Vihar, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Rahul and Priyanka at the public meeting in Sangam Vihar, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting divisive politics and not addressing real issues like unemployment. Addressing a public gathering at South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, Rahul also blamed the Modi-led government at the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led state government for failing to provide jobs to youth.

“Narendra Modi apne aap ko deshbhakt kehte hain lekin apne har bhashan me ek hindustani ko dusre se ladwate hain… Ye kaise deshbhakt hain jo din bhar, 24 ghante, hindustan ko baantne ki baat karte hain (Narendra Modi calls himself a nationalist but in every speech he turns Indians against each other… What type of nationalist talks about dividing India),” he said.

Rahul said that countries around the world believe in India’s calibre and in the ability of ‘Made in India’ to beat ‘Made in China’ products. He also pointed out how countries are eager to invest in India, with an eye on the untapped youth demographic. Alleging that Modi government has handcuffed the youth, he said that till the time they are not set free, no one can defeat China.

“But Modi ji doesn’t want to give employment to India, he says he doesn’t need to do it. He wants to divide Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christians. He wants to destroy the unity of the country. He wants to have a ‘New India’ which is full of violence, hatred, unemployment,” he said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Rahul questioned the AAP’s record in building new schools, hospitals and flyovers in the last five years. “He came to power by spreading lies about the Congress party. What has he done to create jobs? How many new schools, hospitals, flyovers, and metros has he started?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Priyanka took a dig at Prime Minister Modi on his “sanyog-prayog” remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment.

“When PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even make a mention of it (unemployment). Can he tell us whether the job losses were a coincidence or an experiment. Can he tell us that in 35 years, the unemployment rate is the highest, was it coincidence or his experiment?,” she said, adding that 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors.

Hitting out at AAP for claiming credit for the work done by former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, she said “They (AAP) say they have done work in the field of education, but highest number of schools and universities were built at the time of Congress. Congress built all the hospitals in Delhi.”

