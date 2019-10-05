When Panchkula poll battle hit the road

The electoral contest for the Panchkula assembly seat poured out into its streets on Friday as supporters of four-time Congress legislator and deputy chief minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi took him in a fervent procession to file his nomination papers.

Though INLD has enjoyed a stronghold in the constituency in the past, the main fight this time seems to be between the BJP’s sitting MLA, Gian Chand Gupta and former State CM Bhajan Lal’s son Chander Mohan.

That it was going to be quite a contest was evident when the Congress candidate’s palatial house brimmed over with supporters. Their enthusiasm was visible on the roads as they ran amok in their Scorpios and Thars, shouting and hooting, near his residence.

Had it been a competition of cars and supporters, Chander Mohan would have won.

The cavalcade went from his house in Sector 8 to the mini-secretariat snaking past many roundabouts, the most interesting one being that of Sector 16 near Gian Chand Gupta’s house with many wondering whether the procession would swing past his house.

While BJP’s convoy had started with a ‘havan’ and breakfast after the inauguration of their new party office, Congress’ procession started with old friends exchanging greetings with Siddharth, Chander Mohan’s son, and his wife Satakshi, who flew in from the US upon hearing about this contest.

The nomination office at the secretariat was also all agog with candidates. SI Dhiraj Kumar and SI Baldev Singh, stood guard at the SDM office as people milled in. The normally deserted office had turned into a beehive of activity.

As Congress’s caravan neared the secretariat, ACP Om Prakash said, “The code says three vehicles can be let in, but nowhere does it mention, how many people can come in those vehicles.”

As the secretariat flooded with dhol vaalas and sloganeering supporters, the 20-odd policemen under instruction to allow only five persons into the nomination office, stood helpless in twin lines of defense. At least eight members of Congress, if not more, entered the nomination office, in violation of the rules.

They included Chander Mohan, his wife, l son, his daughter-in-law, his lawyer, friend and media handler and some party workers, one of whom kept approaching the ACP to let Cong photographer enter.

The two SIs, unable to stop the Congress cavalcade, then started stopping everybody else. A woman of Loktantra Suraksha Party, who had come with just one person, was also stopped from entering until she informed them that she needed to file her papers. Then, she was sent alone.

As the clock struck 2.30 in the noon, and the nominations neared their close, more candidates started pouring in. SDM and returning officer Sushil Kumar mopped the sweat on his face as he asked Ajay Chautala of JJP, to sign another paper, sighing at the long line of people who were yet to file their nominations.