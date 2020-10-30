When makka cheaper than bhusa: Lockdown effect on state’s biggest crop

Anil Kumar says his unsold maize cobs won’t fetch more than Rs 1,050 per quintal due to keeda. (Express Photo: Harish Damodaran)

MAKKA HAI das rupiah aur bhusa chaudah (maize is selling for Rs 10 and wheat straw for Rs 14),” says Chandrasekhar Kumar, a 15-bigha farmer from Sapaha village in Khagaria district, summing up the situation of Bihar’s most profitable, if not the biggest, crop.

Kumar grows maize on 10, wheat on 3, mustard on 1, and fodder sorgham and barley on the remaining 1 bigha for his 10 buffaloes. The 45-year-old harvested 480 quintals of maize in May-June, more than last year’s 400. But the price he got from selling to a “vyapari (village-level aggregator)” was just Rs 950-Rs 1,000/quintal, as against Rs 1,700 in 2019.

Kumar is every inch a progressive farmer, as good as his counterparts in Punjab. His corn yield, at 48 quintals per bigha or 55/acre, is even higher than 50 quintals/acre levels of farmers in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana in the US. He mainly plants hybrids of Bayer Crop Science — including one with better plant strength and more uniform cobs— and also uses the German multinational’s ‘Gaucho’ (a seed treatment chemical) and ‘Laudis’ (a herbicide). In wheat, he sows DCM Shriram Ltd’s ‘Super 303’ that gives up to 23 quintals/acre, compared to the 16-17 quintals from normal varieties.

“What’s the point if the price isn’t good?” asks Kumar.

That is a sentiment voiced by every maize farmer in Bihar. The feed grain is cultivated across much of the state north of the Ganga — the Kosi belt (Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar), and westwards from Begusarai, Samastipur and Darbhanga to Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, East and West Champaran. All these areas vote in the second and third phases of the Assembly elections, on November 3 and 7.

Bihar has an estimated 14,000-15,000-tonne market for hybrid maize seeds during the rabi season, with sowing from mid-October to December and harvesting mid-April to June. At about 8 kg seeds per acre and the average rabi maize yield of 36 quintal/acre, that translates into 17.5-18.5 lakh acres and 6.5 million tonnes (mt), respectively. The value of this produce, at normal farm gate price of Rs 1,200/quintal, is well over Rs 7,500 crore.

But farmers now aren’t getting even that, forget MSP of Rs 1,760/quintal declared by Modi government for the 2019-20 crop.

“Last May, my crop fetched Rs 1,800/quintal. This May, they ruled at Rs 1,000 and I sold only 11 out of my 92 quintals, thinking that prices will improve. Instead, they fell to Rs 900-950 in June-July, when I sold another 40 quintals. The balance I disposed of early this month at Rs 1,050/quintal,” says Ramashankar Yadav (65) of Rariauna village in Begusarai.

Even worse off is Anil Kumar Yadav, 55, of Tulsitol in the district. He harvested 15 tractor-trolley loads of maize cobs, each 40 quintals, in April-May. He sold the threshed grain from five of these loads in May at Rs 1,200/quintal. “I waited in vain for prices to rise, and still have 10 unsold loads, which won’t fetch more than Rs 1,050 due to keeda,” he says.

For Bihar, which produces nearly a quarter of India’s maize and three-fourths of the rabi season crop, corn has been nothing short of a revolution. It was triggered by multinationals led by Cargill and Pioneer (which became DuPont Pioneer and then Corteva Agriscience). They introduced single-cross hybrid corn cultivation to India, including Bihar, in 1992-93.

Bihar’s farmers were the ones who took naturally to growing maize – particularly in rabi, when mild temperatures with clear skies, absence of flooding and low pest/disease incidence enabled yields twice that of the post-monsoon kharif season. In Kosi belt, with bigger landholdings, rabi maize is a commercial crop. Farmers spend over Rs 20,000 per acre.

The returns from these investments, however, diminished post lockdown. Almost 50 % of maize demand is for poultry feed. Chicken and egg consumption is yet to recover, as restaurants haven’t fully resumed operations.

“Given my yield (50 quintals/acre), I’m not losing money even at Rs 1,000/quintal. But those with lower yields will switch to wheat, whose cultivation cost is Rs 11,000-12,000 per acre,” explains Chandrasekhar Kumar. His demand: Why can’t the government ensure an MSP of at least Rs 1,500/quintal?

For now, nobody’s promising anything. The BJP’s Bihar poll manifesto has assured MSP-based procurement in pulses, but not in maize. The RJD’s document barely mentions the grain.

