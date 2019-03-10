Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Here are all the details

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: The Election Commission of India Sunday announced that voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will take place in seven phases across the country. There are 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka which will go to polls on April 18 under separate phases, the counting of votes will be held on May 23. The Congress-JD(S) alliance which is currently in power in the state will be looking to consolidate their numbers in the Lok Sabha as well.

Total number of LS seats in Karnataka: 28

Here are the dates and number of seats that will go on polls

Phase II– The election will be held on April 18 on 14 seats.

Phase III– The election will be held on April 23 on 14 seats.