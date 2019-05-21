When exit polls convey same message, results in consonance, writes Arun Jaitley

A day after exit polls predicted return of the BJP-led NDA to power, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that when multiple exit polls convey the same message, the direction of the results would be broadly in consonance with that message.

“Many of us may continue to squabble over correctness and accuracy of the Exit Polls. The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message,” Jaitley said in a blogpost titled The Message of Exit Polls.

All exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

Targeting the Congress, Jaitley said the Gandhi family has become a liability for the party. “… in the Congress the first family is no longer an asset but an albatross around neck of the Party. Without the family, they don’t get the crowd, with it they don’t get the votes,” he said.

He said voters are no longer willing to trust ‘Coalition of Rivals’ as their alliances are untenable. “Fake issues only satisfy the ‘manufacturers of fakery’. The voters don’t buy them,” Jaitley added.