What’s wrong in letting out forts for marriages? It will help improve economy: Former MP Udayanraje Bhosale

Former MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who is once again in the fray from Satara Lok Sabha seat contesting on a BJP ticket, tells Indian Express that there is nothing wrong in letting out Shivaji era forts for marriages and other events, a remark which should soothe the nerves of the Fadnavis government which has drawn flak after announcing the fort policy. Seeking another term for the BJP-Shiv Sena government, Udayanraje says that had it not been for the Fadnavis government which set the long-pending Krishna Valley projects rolling, the economy of Western Maharashtra would have been ruined.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, your victory margin from the 2014 elections had slipped drastically. Are you seeking to regain your lost glory in this election?

Every candidate looks for victory and record margin. I’m no different. I will leave it to the voters to take the call. I’m sure they will make the right call.

After your victory in 2019, you had been consistently demanding that polling should be held through ballot boxes, not EVMs. Do you still hold that view?

I don’t deny that I made the statement regarding holding polls through ballot boxes. But then I thought that when the Congress-NCP was in power, it hardly did anything for my constituency. It blocked all my major projects. But in the last five years of the Fadnavis government, projects worth Rs 15,000 crore have been sanctioned. Despite me being in opposition, if I can get so many projects sanctioned, then there is no room to complain. I’m fine with EVMs, I am with the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Immediately after joining the BJP, you said that whenever you took proposals to the Congress-NCP government, they were dumped in the dustbin.

True, I said that. My projects were mainly related to Krishna Valley projects. And those related to my constituency like demand for setting up an agriculture university, a medical college and a sub-centre of Shivaji University which could be converted into a university in future. Yet, my projects were not sanctioned.

But who did not sanction your proposals? Prithviraj Chavan was the chief minister and Ajit Pawar the deputy chief minister.

I went to baba (Prithviraj Chavan). He never signed my proposals. All my Krishna Valley projects and projects related to my constituency were sanctioned by (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis.

You said you will not contest if NCP chief Sharad Pawar contests from the Satara Lok Sabha seat. But the BJP has been insisting that you should.

But he (Sharad Pawar) did not file his nomination from Satara. If he had, then I would have gone to the voters to seek their view.

The BJP has been claiming that its alliance will get 220 seats this election…

I will say they should get 288 seats.

Why should they get so many seats?

Why shouldn’t they? Congress ruled for 30-35 years, why shouldn’t BJP get another term. NCP says in the last five years, 16,000 farmers have committed suicide and that the Fadnavis government initiated no measures to save the lives of farmers. In fact, it is the NCP-Congress which is responsible for the plight of farmers. What did it do in the last 15 years? They sat on irrigation projects, forget about funds, they did not even give administrative approvals.

There has been an uproar over the state government’s new policy for letting out Shivaji era forts for marriages and other events. Do you think this is a wrong policy?

What’s wrong in that? The media has given it a wrong twist. I have spoken to Minister Jaykumar Rawal. He explained to me the plan. The government’s plan is to let out temples in fort areas for wedding. I don’t see anything wrong in this. Don’t we hold marriages in temples? This is, in fact, our long tradition. Also, remember in several countries, their economy is based on tourism. If we let out our forts for tourism, it will help us improve our economy.

But there are allegations that despite you being from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s family and an MP too, you have not done enough or raised your voice against the pathetic state of Shivaji era forts.

Who says I have not raised my voice against the state of forts? These forts are 400 years old, they need funds for repairs. The Raigad Pradhikaran has been sanctioned Rs 800 crore. It will take sometime for them to get their plans rolling. Things sometimes get delayed. Like recently, the Kolhapur and Sangli foods happened, government had to divert money and resources.

What’s your take on parties like VBA and MNS?

Each one is trying its best. They are all part of our political system. I believe new faces should keep coming into politics.