What will Bihar be under those who have 8-9 children: Nitish

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI/File)

THE WAR of words between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav continued on Tuesday, on the eve of the first phase of polling, with the JD(U) leader asking what development can be expected from people producing “eight-nine children for a son”. With the remarks seen as intended at Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi said these were another sign that Nitish was tired — “both mentally and physically”.

He also said the CM’s comments were actually meant to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Because Modiji also has six siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has raised questions on the dignity of women and a mother,” the Grand Alliance CM candidate said, accusing the ruling party of raising such issues rather than talking about inflation, corruption, unemployment.

Speaking at a rally at Mahnar in Vaishali district Monday, Nitish said, “Kisi ko chinta nahin. Aath-nau bachha paida karte hain. Beti par bharosa nahin hai, saat-aath beti ho jaane ke baad ladka hua. Kaisa Bihar banaana chaate hain?… Agar logon ka yahi aadarsh hain to Bihar ka kya hoga (Nobody cares. They produce eight-nine kids. They have no faith in daughters, have seven-eight daughters, before a son. Is this the Bihar you want… If this is their ideal, what will happen to Bihar)?”

The CM also said that he had left the Grand Alliance in 2017 because of charges against Tejashwi Yadav. “I told him to come clean on charges levelled against him in a moneylaundering case. He could not. Soon, I realised they have returned to their old habits of influencing even police stations and so I thought it’s difficult to work with them.”

Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar was his elder, and so he considered even his “abuses” as “blessings”.

In a video tweeted by the RJD’s Twitter handle, Tejashwi Yadav said that opponents might throw any poison or mud, but the party wouldn’t answer back in the same manner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.