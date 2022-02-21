What Punjab voted for: cleaner system, jobs, and break from past

WITH “badlaav”(change) weighing on their minds, and their hearts filled with hope for a “corruption-free government”, Punjab voters turned out in numbers to cast their franchise on a sunny Sunday.

Most of the voters, especially the youth, The Indian Express spoke to at various polling booths were vociferous about “giving a chance to a new party,” while others kept their cards close to their chest, and remained silent about their choice of party or candidates.

The narrative for change echoed alike in numerous villages and cities including Mohali, Kharar, Morinda, Chamkaur Sahib, Balachaur and Kurali.

At Kharar, a few kilometres away from Chandigarh, a constituency represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel Kanwar Sandhu, the narrative of first time voters paled the enthusiasm of others as they showed their inked fingers and said they had voted for change.

Monika Sharma, a first time voter from Kharar, who was among the early birds at Khalsa School polling booth, said, “I have voted for a new party. I have voted for a change. There are no proper roads, education, and other facilities. The youth are turning away to foreign countries. There should be a change so that the youth prefer to stay put”.

By 9 am, at this booth (No. 244), as many as 44 votes were polled. In the adjoining booth No. 245, as many as 31 men and 21 women had exercised their franchise.

Harvinder Kaur, a second time voter from Kharar also said she had voted for a change. “Corruption is the biggest issue for me and I have voted for change. I want the coming years to be different,“ she said.

The same sentiment was echoed at Kajauli in Morinda, a few kilometres away from Kharar, when Jatinder Singh, a farmer from Rampur Ballan, said he had voted for change. Morinda is a part of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s constituency.

“What else should we do? There is no way out. We should at least get better education and healthcare facilities. The governments of the day should provide us. It is time to give an opportunity to a new player in the field. If that player also disappoints, then we will throw them also out of power,” he said. His father, Sukhwinder Singh also nodded in agreement, “We have to go by whatever the youth says. Kai vaari lagda hai ke saddiyan galtian hoyian. Je eh kehnde ne tan sudhaar lo (Sometime we feel we people made mistakes. Now, if these people are saying then we should make amends),” said Sukhwinder Singh.

Outside the same polling booth, few meters away from the main gate of Government Elementary School, Kajauli, two schoolgoers Paramveer Singh and Jaspreet Singh, students of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, were running a campaign for CM Channi, accompanied by Jaspreet’s father.

“Channi sahib had given us a ride in his chopper one day,” recalled Paramveer. Channi’s video taking schoolgoers on board the government chopper had gone viral a few weeks ago. Opposition had attacked Channi for misusing government resources on taking chopper around for giving rides.

“We had gone to play football match there. He came to board the chopper and when he saw us looking at him, he called us for a ride. There was no seat left for me. He made me sit on his lap. I am his fan now,” said little Paramveer. “We tell people to vote for Channi sahib. Bhagwant Mann’s jhaaru is also contesting from there. We are telling them that Channi sahib gave us a ride in a chopper. Jhaaru wale Dilli vapis chale jaange. Channi sahib ithe hi rehange,” said Paramveer.

There are several for whom employment is a huge issue and Congress promising one lakh jobs as its first decision has caught fancy of many.

“Major issue is unemployment. Channi ji has promised jobs. It is not about us but for the coming generations. Main motive is that our children get jobs. Whatever we faced is a different story now,” said Sandeep Kumar, a 50 year old from Rail Majra village in Balachaur Assembly segment in Punjab’s Doaba. He added, “I studied from this school, forty years ago. Nothing much has changed,” he said.

While vocal voters dominate the political narrative, there are others who do not want to give away their mind. As Paramveer Singh of Rail Majra village in Balachaur put it, “People are keeping their cards close to their chest. Danda kise da, jhanda kise da, vote kise hor nu pai rahi hai.”

Seated next to him was Lambardar Naseeb Chand of Rail Majra in Balachaur, a supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal, who said, “Everything is topsy-turvy. It will be a ‘khichri’ government this time (hung Assembly).”

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of various farmer bodies.

The SSM contested the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.