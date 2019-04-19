What Mayawati said in Mainpuri: ‘Mulayam not fake OBC like PM Modi’ and more

Ending decades-long rivalry, BSP president Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shared dais at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Friday. While Mayawati sought votes for Mulayam Singh, the latter asked the crowd to respect the BSP chief.

Mulayam and Mayawati have been at loggerheads since 1995 when SP cadres had allegedly attacked the state guest house where the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief had been camping with her supporters after she withdrew support for the SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s what Mayawati said about Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress and more in her speech

1. There is no doubt that Mulayam Singh Yadav through Samajwadi Party has united all the people of Uttar Pradesh.

2. Mulayam Singh Yadav is not a “fake OBC” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3. PM Modi is faking concerns towards backward classes. However, his “jumlas” will not work in this election.

3. For the welfare of the people as well as of the party, we sometimes have to take tough decisions and keeping in mind the present situation, we (BSP) have decided to form an alliance in UP with Samajwadi Party and contest Lok Sabha elections.

4. Congress is promising a small financial help, but that would not really be of any help to backwards.

5. She also urged Mainpuri voters to defeat both Congress and BJP.

6. PM Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM had misused his powers and pretended to be a backward class despite being from a higher class.

7. By calling himself a backward class by birth, Narendra Modi won the 2014 elections and became the prime minister.

8. After PM Modi coming in power, lakhs of government posts, both at centre and state, are lying vacant.