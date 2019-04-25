What have you done, Priyanka Gandhi asks Modi on his Nehru refrain

Congress General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders were obsessed with her family as 50 per cent of their speeches were about what Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had done, instead of telling people what the NDA government did in the past five years.

Addressing a campaign rally in Fatehpur, she, in an apparent reference to Modi, said, “Inko yeh sanak hai mere pariwar ke bare mein ki mere pariwar ke bare mein hi baat karte rehte hain… 50 per cent jo inka chunavi bhashan hota hai yahi hota hai ki Nehruji ne kya kiya, Indiraji ne kya kiya. Lekin yeh nahi batayenge ki panch salon mein inti puri satta lekar inhone kya kiya (They are obsessed about my family… Fifty per cent of their election speeches are about what Nehruji had done and what Indiraji had done. But they will not say what this government has done in the past five years).”

Speculation is rife that Priyanka may fight against Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. She had said that she was ready for the fight, but the final decision would be taken by the party.

She criticised Modi for not visiting a single village in his constituency of Varanasi in the past five years and restricting himself to foreign tours and interviews with actors, in an apparent reference to PM’s interaction with actor Akshay Kumar.

“Main Varanasi gayi… pichale panch saal mein ek gaon mein nahi gaye hain Pradhan Mantri ji jabki who unhi ka chetra hai. (I went to Varanasi.. I learned that the prime minister had not visited a single village there in the past five years, despite the fact that it is his constituency),” she said.

Priyanka said Modi was a grassroots leader, but after becoming the prime minister, he lost touch with the people, which, according to her, had “paralysed policy-making”.

Later in the day, Priyanka held a road show in Mahoba and addressed a public meeting in Hamirpur district of Bundelkhand.