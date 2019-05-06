What Bollywood charm? Kirron Kher is dated actor of yesteryear: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma on Sunday took a dig at BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher stating that she had no charm left as “she was a dated actor of yesteryear”.

Sharma was reacting to a query by Chandigarh Newsline whether Kher’s Bollywood charm will act as a spoilsport for Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal in the Lok Sabha elections here.

“Where is the charm now? She is a dated actor of yesteryear. She won last election by accident, riding on Modi wave. There is no question of her winning this time even if Amit Shah comes or Modi comes. In fact, the more they (Shah, Modi) come, the more she will lose,” he said.

The former minister said that the wave because of which Kher was elected was a wave of lies and people feel betrayed now. He stated that Bansal was “a formidable, sober candidate and lives among people”.

“Even in the last five years he has remained with the people of Chandigarh. So there is no chance of Kirron Kher winning this time,” Sharma said.

Sharma addressed a press conference in favour of Bansal. Asserting that Modi hasn’t held press conference and does only fixed interviews like that with actor Akshay Kumar, Sharma said, “Even Akshay would have realised that Modi is a better actor than him.”

The former minister said Modi was desperate now because defeat was staring him in the face.

“People were told that achhe din are here but they have been cheated. They have in return got days of suffering. People are now seeing through the false promises of Modi,” he said.

Sharma also specified that in 2014, there was a wave because it was a wave of hope. “But now the scene has entirely changed. Because people have realised that they were given false promises,” he said.

Taking on the BJP government for using surgical strikes and Army to seek votes, Sharma said “PM Modi is the first to divide the country on national security issues. Army is of the country and not Modi ki sena as it was said by BJP leaders”.

“We have never seen a Prime Minister beating drums about the strikes,” the Congress leader said. “Did you ever see

Dr Manmohan Singh beat drums about strikes held during his tenure?”

Sharma said that Bansal would win with a heavy margin because of the kind of trust people have in him.