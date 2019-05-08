What Aurangzeb could not do, PM Modi has: Sanjay Nirupam

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam called the prime minister a modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb under whose instruction hundreds of temples have been demolished in Varanasi.

“I feel that the people of this constituency have chosen such a person (PM Narendra Modi) who is a modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb. In the name of corridors, hundreds of temples have been demolished in Varanasi under the instruction of Prime Minister Modi.” Nirupam said at a rally in Varanasi.

#WATCH Sanjay Nirupam, Congress, in Varanasi: I feel that the person that people here have chosen- that Narendra Modi is actually the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb. (07.05.2019) pic.twitter.com/u6x0UsgU3D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2019

Continuing his jibe, Nirupam said that a fee of Rs 550 is being charged to get a glimpse of Baba Vishwanath. “This is proof that what Aurangzeb could not do, is being done by prime minister Modi,” he added.

Campaigning in Varanasi, Nirupam said that PM Modi has succeeded in destroying those temples which were defended by Hindus during Aurangzeb’s regime. “The irony is that PM Modi who always talks about Hindu rights is now destroying temples and has also imposed a jizya (tax) on the devotees. I condemn this modern-day Aurangzeb and his acts,” he further said.

Sanjay Nirupam’s comment comes a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Duryodhan from the Mahabharat, saying India has never forgiven “arrogance and pride”. While addressing a rally in Haryana’s Ambala, she said PM Modi’s arrogance would bring his downfall in the Lok Sabha elections.

Varanasi will see polling on May 19, the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.