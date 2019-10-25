Western Maharashtra: NCP-Congress wrests lost bastion

The Congress-NCP managed to wrest back its bastion of western Maharashtra from the BJP-Shiv Sena by winning 39 of the 70 seats. The Congress-NCP dominated in almost all six districts of the region, which plays a major role in state politics.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena had given special attention to retain its hold. In 2014, all parties had contested separately and the BJP had managed to make inroads in the Congress-NCP bastion by winning 24 seats while the NCP had won only 19 seats. The Shiv Sena had won 13 seats and the Congress 10 seats.

Pune district, which contributes the maximum of 21 seats in western Maharashtra, saw the NCP return to wrest the political reins. It won 10 seats while the Congress won two seats. Pune is known as the home district of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. NCP leader Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil were the prominent winners, while Vijay Shivtare of the Shiv Sena, Harshvardhan Patil and Bala Bhegde of the BJP were the prominent losers.

Ahmednagar district with 12 seats saw the NCP double its tally from three in 2014 to six, while the BJP could win only three seats as against five in the last elections. The Congress too lost one seat from its previous three seats while the Shiv Sena was not able to open its account this time as against one seat in 2014. NCP’s Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of the party chief, defeated BJP minister Ram Shinde in the most closely watched contest while state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil were the prominent winners. Vaibhav Pichad, son of former state NCP chief Madhukar Pichad, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, Shivaji Kardile and Ram Shinde of the BJP were the main losers.

In Solapur, the BJP managed to increase its tally from two seats to four while the Shiv Sena retained its previous strength of one seat. NCP’s seats reduced from four to three. The Congress won only one seat against three in the previous elections. BJP minister Subhash Deshmukh and sitting Congress legislator Praniti Shinde, daughter of former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, were the prominent winners while former NCP leader Dilip Sopal, contesting as a Shiv Sena candidate, and BJP leader Sudhakar Paricharak were the prominent losers.

The eight seats of Satara district were closely watched as the descendents of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj had shifted loyalties from the NCP to the BJP ahead of the elections. The BJP managed to make inroads in the district by winning two seats, which included Shivendraraje Bhosale from Satara city. The Shiv Sena too managed to increase its tally from one to two while the NCP strength reduced from five to three and Congress from two to one in the district. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan was the prominent leader to win from Karad South by defeating Atul Bhosale of the BJP. The prominent losers were Shashikant Shinde of the NCP and bureaucrat Prabhakar Deshmukh, contesting as an Independent.

In Kolhapur, the Shiv Sena was cut to size from six seats to one. The district has a total of 10 seats. The BJP too was not able to win any seat in the district and failed to retain the two seats it won in previous elections. The NCP managed to increase its legislators from two to four in the district while the major gainer was Congress with four seats as it had not won a single seat in 2014. The prominent winners are Hasan Mushriff of the NCP and Independent Prakash Awade while the main loser was Amal Mahadik of the BJP.

The BJP numbers in Sangli were reduced from four to two while they were gained by the NCP and the Congress. The NCP won three seats and the Congress won two seats while the Shiv Sena retained its strength of one seat. The prominent winners included state NCP chief Jayant Patil, Sumantai Patil, who is the widow of former NCP leader R R Patil, and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam.