Western Maharashtra: At 73.62%, 10 seats in flood-hit Kolhapur see the highest turnout

The average voter turnout in the six districts of Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur was 65.62 per cent, lower than the turnout in 2014. There are 71 constituencies in the region, with the BJP-Shiv Sena having a grip on 37 seats. The Congress-NCP has won 29 seats, with NCP alone winning 19 seats in 2014.

Advertising

Ahmednagar

The district’s 12 seats had a turnout of 64.93 per cent. If party-hopping was the flavour of the season, Ahmednagar district, a sugar belt, was at the centre of it all. In the campaign leg, NCP president Sharad Pawar, the Opposition’s chief campaigner, had upped the ante against three high-profile turncoats — former Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, ex-NCP legislator Vaibhav Pichad and former minister Babanrao Panchpute. The highest turnout in the region was seen in Nevasa at 72.84 per cent, compared to 74.36 per cent in 2014 and the lowest was in Ahmednagar city with 59.88 per cent in 2014.

Satara

In the eight seats of the district, the turnout was 66.60 per cent. The lowest turnout was in Satara, which saw a turnout of 58.89 per cent as against 59.95 per cent in 2014. The highest was in Patan at 73.23 per cent compared to 73.50 per cent in 2014.

Kolhapur

Ten constituencies of flood-hit Kolhapur district showed a voter turnout of 73.62 per cent — the highest in Maharashtra. Four of the top five constituencies which have shown a high voter turnout are from Kolhapur, with Karvir (83.20) being the highest in the state. Kolhapur North had the lowest turnout of 63.46 per cent compared to 61.54 per cent in 2014. Ravaged by heavy floods, Kolhapur is still in the rebuilding phase, with the Opposition making the tardy pace of rehabilitation a poll issue.

Advertising

Sangli

The turnout in eight seats of Sangli district, which was ravaged by floods, was 66.63 per cent. State NCP chief Jayant Patil is contesting from Walva seat while Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam is another big name in the fray in Palus Kedgaon. The highest turnout was in Shirala with 76.78 per cent as against 78.87 per cent in 2014. The lowest was in Sangli at 62.24 per cent as against 59.11 per cent in 2014.

Solapur

The 11 seats in the district showed a turnout of 64.23 per cent. The highest was in Sangole at 72.21 per cent while the lowest was in Solapur south at 52.26 per cent.

Pune

Pune district recorded a voter turnout of 57 per cent on Monday, a lower figure compared to the turnout during the 2014 Assembly elections. Active effort on part of the administration and a day free of weather trouble did not seem to favourably impact the turnout. There are 246 candidates in the fray from 21 Assembly constituencies.