West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election Results 2019: how to check live bypoll results online

West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019: The results of the bye-elections in West Bengal and Uttarakhand will be declared on Thursday. The counting votes will begin at 8 am and the final results will be out by 5 pm. The Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal and Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh seat went to polls on Monday.

In West Bengal’s Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj Assembly seats, 75.34 per cent average voting was registered with polling by and large remaining peaceful. Over seven lakh people decided the fate of 18 candidates in the three constituencies.

On the other hand, over 47 per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for 1,05,711 voters.

While the bypolls can be called a litmus test for the ruling TMC and BJP in Bengal ahead of 2021 state elections, in Uttarakhand the saffron party can be seen banking on the sympathy factor as it fielded the wife of Prakash Pant, the former late MLA from Pithoragarh.

When, where and how to check live bypoll results online:

When is West Bengal, Uttarakhand bypoll results 2019?

The results of the bye-elections will be declared on November 28.

What time is the Election Result 2019?

The counting of votes on November 28 will begin as early as 8 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast Election Result 2019?

The live coverage of West Bengal and Uttarakhand bypolls, 2019 will be broadcast across all television channels in India. You can also catch coverage of the Lok Sabha elections on indianexpress.com.

The Election Commission will declare the results on its website https://eci.gov.in/ tomorrow.

