West Bengal: Stray incidents of violence, opposition parties complain to EC

Raiganj, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling Lok Sabha seats recorded turnouts of 73.31 per cent, 82.76 per cent and 72.14 per cent, respectively, in the second phase of polling on Thursday — an average of 76.07 per cent.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including assault on journalists, damage to vehicles and use of crude bombs, were reported.

Since the morning, there were reports of EVM malfunction at various places that delayed the polling. Congress candidate from Raiganj, Deepa Dasmunshi, and TMC candidate, Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal, had to wait due to the EVM snag, sources said.

“Voting was largely peaceful, but for a few stray incidents. Total poll percentage recorded till 5pm was 76.07 per cent,” said Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab.

Special Police Observer Vivek Dube said, “People could vote with the help of security forces… More or less voting was peaceful. Small incidents will always occur but overall it was peaceful.”

According to ADG, Law and Order, Siddhi Nath Gupta, eight FIRs were lodged on Thursday and 33 people arrested. “Three people were arrested in specific cases while 30 were held as preventive measure,” said Gupta.

At Kataphulbari polling booth in Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, a journalist and camerapersons of a news channel were beaten up by miscreants. BJP workers have alleged that the booth was “captured” by TMC men. “We have received a complaint against unknown people. We are probing,” said ADG, Law and Order.

At booth number 180 at Chopra in Darjeeling constituency, residents of Middapara and Dighi Colony blocked NH-31, alleging that they were not allowed to vote. A huge police contingent arrived and resorted to lathicharge to lift the blockade. Miscreants attacked the police with bricks and crude bombs. Police responded with tear gas shells and fired three rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

When CPM candidate and sitting MP in Raiganj Md Salim visited the booth in Patigara High School in Islampur, miscreants damaged his car and beat up his supporters.

“State police were mute spectators and central forces were absent. TMC is rigging the polls. My car was vandalised and our supporters beaten up,” said Salim.

The Congress, the CPM and the BJP have lodged complaints with the EC.