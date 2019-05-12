West Bengal: Sixth phase polling today, 100% central forces cover likely for booths

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies spread across five districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the sixth phase election on Sunday. In this phase, polling will be held in Jangalmahal area spread across Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts — a former Maoist hotbed in the state during the erstwhile Left Front government.

To ensure free and fair polling in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) constituencies, the Election Commission will deploy a total of 743 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent of the 15,428 polling booths, an Election Commission (EC) official said. The fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,33,69,749 electorate.

In another first, VVPATs will be used in all the polling booths along with the EVMs, EC sources said.

Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front constituents — the CPI(M), the CPI and the AIFB — are the main contenders in the eight seats.

In the Tamluk seat, the BJP has fielded Siddhartha Shankar Naskar against sitting TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari. The Left Front constituent, CPM, has nominated Sk Ibrahim Ali, while the Congress has nominated Lakshman Seth, who was earlier with the BJP.

In Kanthi, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari is contesting against the BJP’s Dr Debasis Samanta. The Congress has nominated Deepak Kumar Das and the CPM nominated Paritosh Pattanayak.

In the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, TMC’s sitting candidate Deepak Adhikari (actor Dev), will lock horns with BJP’s Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer. The Congress has nominated Khandakar Md Saifullah and the Left Front constituent CPI has nominated Tapan Ganguli.

In the Jhargram (ST) seat, TMC’s Birbaha Soren (Tudu) will contest against Kunar Hembram of BJP. The Congress has fielded Jageswar Hembram and the CPM’s candidate is Deblina Hembram.

Former Congress MLA Manas Ranjan Bhunia is TMC’s candidate from the Medinipur seat and he is contesting against BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh. The Congress has nominated Sambhunath Chattopadhyay, while the Left Front constituent CPI has fielded Biplab Bhatta.

In Purulia, sitting MP Mriganka Mahato of the TMC will contest against BJP’s Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. The Left Front constituent All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has nominated Bir Singh Mahato and the Congress has fielded Nepal Mahato.

In Bankura, TMC’s Subrata Mukherjee will contest against Dr Subhas Sarkar of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Amiya Patra. This seat will witness a triangular contest.

Shyamal Santra of the TMC will contest from Bishnupur (SC) seat against BJP’s Saumitra Khan. The CPM has nominated Sunil Khan and the Congress has fielded Narayan Chandra Khan from there.