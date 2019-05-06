West Bengal: Seven Lok Sabha seats go to polls today

Seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in the state will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on Monday.

Voters of Barrackpore, Bongaon, Howrah, Uluberia, Hooghly, Arambagh and Sreerampur seats will exercise their franchise Monday amid tight security. Special police observer Vivek Dubey on Sunday held meetings with candidates and district polling officials in Barrackpur seat to check the poll preparedness.

According to the Election Commission, total of 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths, will be deployed in the fifth phase.

“I visited Hooghly, Howrah and Barrackpur recently and met political leaders of all parties separately. They were very appreciative of the fact that full coverage by the central forces has been provided. They also handed over lists of vulnerable areas and rowdy elements for necessary action. Subsequently, I held meeting with DEO, CP, SP, observers and the heads of forces and discussed the arrangements. I impressed upon them to ensure that every voter is able to use his fundamental right and cast his vote without any fear.” Vivek Dube, Special Police Observer, told The Indian Express.

In Bongaon seat, TMC candidate Mamata Thakur is seeking re-election against BJP nominee Shantanu Thakur which has turned the family feud into a political fight. Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress’ win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls. The CPM has nominated Alakesh Das while the Congress has fielded Sourav Prosad from Bongaon.

In Barrackpore, TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi is seeking re-election against BJP’s Arjun Singh who defected from the TMC ahead of the polls. The Congress has fielded Md Alam and the CPM’s candidate is Gargi Chatterjee.

In Howrah, TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee will contest against BJP’s Rantidev Sengupta. The Congress has nominated Suvra Ghosh and the CPM has nominated Sumitro Adhikary.

In Uluberia, TMC’s Sajda Ahmed will contest against Joy Banerjee of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Shoma Ranisree Roy and CPI has nominated Maksuda Khatun.

In Sreerampur, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee is contesting against BJP’s Debjit Sarkar. The Congress has nominated Debabrata Biswas and the CPM named Tirthankar Ray for the seat.

In Hooghly, Dr Ratna De Nag of the TMC will contest against BJP’s celebrity candidate Locket Chatterjee. The CPM has nominated Pradip Saha and the Congress has fielded Pratul Chandra Saha for the seat. In the Arambagh (SC) seat, TMC’s Aparupa Poddar will contest against Tapan Kumar Ray of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Sakti Mohan Malik and the Congress has nominated Jyoti Kumari Das.