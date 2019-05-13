West Bengal records 80.39% turnout, BJP says one worker killed

Sporadic violence marred voting in West Bengal in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday when eight constituencies went to polls, recording a turnout of 80.39%.

Advertising

Aariz Aftab, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said, “Barring a few incidences of stray violence at Ghatal, the polling was overall peaceful. Three cases of EVM tampering were reported.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

“Altogether 16 people have been arrested and five FIRs have been registered. Five incidences of firing by the central forces were also reported. Twenty-six people were injured in separate incidents of violence and one presiding officer has been removed,” ADG (law and order) Siddhinath Gupta said.

Advertising

The BJP claimed that one of its workers was killed by TMC workers in Jhargram.

READ | West Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh attacked twice, CEO seeks report

The body of Ramen Mondal (43) was found in Gopiballavpur under Jhargram Lok Sabha seat. The BJP alleged that “goons backed by Trinamool Congress” beat him to death. The incident took place around midnight.

Explained Central forces in focus In the sixth phase of polling, the Central forces had to resort to firing in five incidents, according to the ADG (law and order). Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee used this to target the Central forces during her public meetings on Sunday. While the Election Commission is trying to ensure the presence of central forces in all the polling stations, the TMC has accused them of “misusing power”. Meanwhile, opposition parties like the Congress and BJP have insisted on the presence of Central forces not only in all polling booths but also neighbourhoods, stating that they have no confidence in the state police.

“TMC-backed goons have murdered our worker in Gopiballavpur. They are resorting to terror tactics and politics of murder because they know they are going to lose,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Police said it wasn’t clear if he was murdered and said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the Election Commission, 80.39% voting was recorded in the eight seats. All 15,428 polling stations in this phase were manned by central paramilitary forces.

“Central forces are asking people to vote for Modi. People will give a befitting answer. In the name of central forces, RSS supporters have been brought in. I have heard in Keshpur that the Central forces opened fire and one of our minority brothers was injured,” said Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Canning.

Clashes broke out in Dogachia village under Keshur police station in Ghatal around 8.30am. BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh alleged that when she entered a booth, women TMC workers manhandled her. Her security personnel allegedly baton-charged the protesters, infuriating the mob. Bharati further alleged that local TMC workers lobbed bricks at her convoy, ransacked her car and one of her security officers was injured.

TMC workers, however, claimed that her security personnel opened fire and one of their workers, Baktiyar Khan, was injured.

The West Bengal CEO has sought report from the district administration in connection with the incident where Bharati’s car was attacked. The EC also removed the presiding officer of the booth.