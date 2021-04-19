West Bengal: Record new 8,419 cases in last 24 hrs, Govt forms task force on Covid beds

Thermal screening at a polling booth in North 24 Parganas on Saturday. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

With the number of new Covid-19 cases hitting a new high every day in West Bengal, the state government on Sunday formed a four-member task force on providing beds to infected people in private hospitals.

“As part of the administrative measures planned in response to the new surge in the Covid cases across the country and in our state, a task force on augmentation of covid beds in private hospitals and nursing homes has been formed,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said in an order.

Sanjay Bansal, secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, will head the task force and act as State Nodal Officer.

The task force comprises Dr Hare Krishna Chanda, OSD (Health and Family Welfare); Dr Soma Sil SPSRC, Strategic Planning and Sector Reform Cell of Health and Family Welfare Department; Dr Arnab Roy, SPSRC of Health and Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 10,568, it said.

On Saturday, West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike in new cases of 7,713 and 34 deaths.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

North 24 Parganas registered six fresh fatalities, followed by five in Kolkata.

A total of 4,053 more people were cured of the disease, while the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state further dipped to 90.88 per cent.

The state now has 49,638 active cases, while 5,99,721 people have been cured of the disease so far. The administration has thus far tested over 98.08 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 46,074 in the last 24 hours.

Siliguri Police Commissioner D P Singh has tested positive for the infection and is in home quarantine, sources said.

With PTI inputs