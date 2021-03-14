West Bengal polls: The importance of Rajib Banerjee

The soft-spoken Rajib Banerjee had the reputation of being one of the best performing ministers in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet. His decision to quit the Trinamool in January this year — becoming the third minister to do so — and join the BJP was not just a blow to her but also a major shot in the arm for the saffron party.

Unlike Suvendu Adhikari and other Trinamool leaders to move to the BJP, Rajib carries no taint of any scam and there are no major allegations against him within or outside the party.

Apart from his duties as a minister, Rajib was in-charge of the Trinamool’s affairs in rural areas of Howrah district and was seen as instrumental in ensuring the party’s victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls from there. He has influence over five Assembly seats in Howrah district and possesses good organisational qualities.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Rajib had been elected from Domjur constituency in Howrah district and was made the state Irrigation and Waterways Minister. In 2016, he retained the seat. However, in the 2018 Cabinet reshuffle, he was removed from the post — he was said to have been unhappy over the sudden decision — and later made the Minister in charge of Tribal Affairs and Backward Classes Department.

After the Trinamool lost its Lok Sabha seats in tribal areas to the BJP in the 2019 general elections, Rajib’s portfolio was again changed and he was made the Forests Minister.

Attacking the Trinamool after he left, Rajib had said some people in the party were obstructing his “mission” to work for the welfare of people and grassroots workers.