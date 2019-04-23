West Bengal: One hacked to death as Congress, TMC workers clash in Murshidabad

One person was killed and two others critically injured in a clash between workers of TMC and Congress which broke out in Bhagwangola under Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency during the third phase polling in West Bengal. This is the first report of casualty from West Bengal during the 17th Lok Sabha polls. According to reports, the clash broke out some 300 meters outside booth number 188 at Bhagwangola. The locals alleged that police were not present when the incident took place.

The deceased has been identified as Tiarul Sheikh. The Congress claimed Tiarul was a member of the party and blamed the TMC for the clash. He was taken to a health centre at Nasipur where he was declared brought dead. The suspected Congress worker was attacked with a sharp weapon

Another Congress worker Mehboob Sheikh and one TMC worker Tahijul Sheikh were injured in the scuffle. They are presently admitted to Lalbagh Hospital in a critical condition.

Mehtab Sheikh, 18, son of the deceased, said, “My father was attacked with a hansua (a sharp weapon). He was bleeding profusely. I took him to the hospital on a motorbike. The doctors said he has expired.” Mehtab said he works in Kerala and had come home to cast his vote for the first time. “My father took me to the polling booth to help me cast my vote. I can’t believe he is no more. He was not into politics,” Mehtab said.

#WATCH West Bengal: Unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad’s Raninagar area. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/9qUkhxBJ8Q — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Congress candidate from Murshidabad seat, Abu Hena said, “One of our party workers has been killed today by TMC workers. The ruling party is indulging in violence to terrorise the voters. Our workers tried to prevent TMC workers from capturing the booth and thus were attacked.” Click here for more election news

The Congress has decided to bring the matter to the notice of the Election Commission. The TMC, however, denied such allegations and said it was a fallout of Congress infighting. “It is very unfortunate and we are saddened to see a death during elections. I am yet to get full reports on this. The factional fight of Congress could be the reason for this violence,” said TMC candidate from Murshidabad, Abu Taher Khan.

The Election Commission has sought a report from Murshidabad district administration on the incident.