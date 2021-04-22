West Bengal sees nearly 80% polling in sixth phase amid stray incidents of violence

Voters standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in Titagarh on the Fifth phase of West Bengal assembly election on Thursday April,22, 2021.Express photo by Partha Paul.

With the state battling a brutal second wave of coronavirus, the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was conducted amid stray incidents of violence on Thursday. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 79.09 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission said.

Bengal has been reporting a record number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days, breaching the 10,000-mark of daily infections on Wednesday.

Consequently, the Election Commission banned physical campaigning in the state except for public meetings with a gathering of up to 500 people at a place subject to availability of adequate space with social distancing. Permission for roadshows, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn, the poll body said.

Polling was held at 14,480 polling stations in a total of 43 Assembly constituencies, including 17 in North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts and eight in Purba Bardhaman district.

Voters standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in Titagarh on Thursday April,22, 2021. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“Polling was by and large peaceful today, apart from a few incidents of violence,” a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab’s office told PTI.

Among the four districts, Nadia registered the highest voter turnout of 82.67 per cent, followed by Purba Bardhaman (82.15 per cent), Uttar Dinajpur (77.76 per cent) and North 24 Parganas (75.94 per cent).

Voters wearing plastic gloves at a polling booth in Naihati, North 24 Parganas on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

In Titagarh assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district, at least six persons, including a child, were injured after unidentified persons wearing masks hurled bombs at them near Tata gate. A huge team of police personnel and CAPF jawans were rushed to the area following the incident, PTI reported.

In Bagda (SC) constituency, one person was injured in an alleged open firing by state police, the CEO office confirmed. “Three round of firing took place in Bagda, one person has been injured and another one’s injury is being verified,” the CEO’s office said.

Two more phases of polling are left in the state, which will take place on April 26 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

PM Modi cancels Bengal visit, to address virtual rallies

As the country faces a grim situation due to rising Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday cancelled his Bengal visit on Friday to address poll meetings. The PM was scheduled to address four public meetings across four districts.

He will chair high-level meetings to review the Covid situation in the country, especially the shortage of medical oxygen and Covid-related medicines. “Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal,” Modi tweeted.

The BJP later said that PM Modi will be addressing voters of West Bengal, particularly those in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5 pm on Friday.

Mamata calls Centre’s new vaccine strategy ‘biased, anti-people’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday called the Centre’s new ‘liberalised and accelerated Covid-19 vaccination’ strategy “biased in favour of the market” and “against the interest of people”. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mamata urged him to make the vaccine free for all.

This is her second letter to PM Modi in a week on the Centre’s inoculation policy. Mamata said that manufacturers should not do business with vaccines at this hour of crisis.

A CRPF personnel helps an elderly woman at a polling booth in North 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“I wish to invite your kind personal attention to the recently announced GoI policy on liberalised and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination with Phase 3 from May 1. I am afraid this is highly discriminatory and anti-people.

“Moreover, it appears that there is a bias in favour of (the) market against common people’s interest,” Banerjee’s letter read.

In her letter to PM Modi on April 20, Mamata had described the Centre’s vaccine policy as “hollow” and “without substance”.

Amit Shah: Illegal immigrants actual outsiders in Bengal

Addressing a poll rally in Harirampur constituency in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the illegal migrants in the Bengal are the “real outsiders” in the state, alleging that CM Mamata Banerjee wants to ride back to power on their support.

“I was born in this country and will be cremated on this holy land after my demise. But, your vote bank of illegal immigrants are the outsiders on whose support you want to rule Bengal,” he said.

He also accused Mamata of having no other agenda apart from hurling abuses at PM Modi and him. “She dedicates 10 minutes of her speech in every election rally to abusing the PM and myself… I am the country’s home minister, can’t I talk to people? How am I an outsider?” he said.

He said if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will stem the crossing of illegal migrants into Bengal.