West Bengal polls: 14.28% voter turnout till 9 am; TMC accuses central forces of intimidating people

Voters stand in queue at the Kunda primary school booth, under Baghmundi constituency at Ayodhya hill in West Bengal's Purulia. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Under a massive security arrangement, polling for the first phase of the eight-phase Assembly Elections began Saturday morning with West Bengal recording 14.28% voter turnout till 9 am. In the first few hours of polling, the turnout was comparatively low.

Elections are being conducted in 30 Parliamentary constituencies, spread across five districts – Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, appealed to the people of the state to exercise their franchise.

“Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers,” Modi tweeted.

A total electorate of 73,80.942 will decide the fate of 191 candidates fielded by different political parties in all 30 constituencies. Out of 191 candidates, 21 are female. There are 36,27,949 female electors and 37,52,938 male electors in the first phase of election.

Meanwhile, at many polling booths, the TMC has accused the central forces of not allowing people to vote and intimidating the voters. Such complaints emerged from Kanthi Dakhshin under East Medinipur and Garbeta in West Medinipur.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien exuded confidence that the ruling party will win the elections.

“On May 2nd, TMC will win. Modi-Shah tourist gang have tried to destroy all the machinery. Yet, Bengal will choose its own daughter,” said O’Brien.

The Election Commission has deployed 732 of companies of central forces to ensure free and fair polling in the state

Meanwhile, a massive clash erupted in Patashpur in East Medinipur Friday night between the TMC and BJP workers, wherein, Officer-in-charge of Patashpur police station and a CAPF jawan suffered serious injuries. The CAPF jawan was removed to a Kolkata hospital, while the OC has been under treatment in Medinipur Medical College.