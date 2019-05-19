In West Bengal, 32 per cent polling recorded till 11 am

About 32.06 per cent average polling was recorded till 11 am from nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal which went to polls in the last phase Sunday. According to an EC official, there have been no major incidents of violence till now and polling has been peaceful. However, few isolated incidents of violence were reported from Basirhat and Kolkata Uttar seats.

In Basirhat, bombs were hurled at Minakhan and Deganga areas, whereas, in Malancha area of the constituency, voters alleged that they were prevented from voting. In Kolkata Uttar seat, bombs were hurled near Shree Didoo Maheshwari Panchayat Vidyalaya which houses four booths. Locals said that some miscreants in motorbikes hurled two bombs to create panic among the voters. A huge contingent of Central Force and Kolkata Police led by DC Central Subhankar Sinha Sarkar rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, at Bhatpara which is witnessing Assembly bypoll, TMC candidate Madan Mitra claimed that he was not being given permission along with other TMC polling agents to go inside booth number 106.

Clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in the constituency last night. “There was violence last night. Cars were torched. Few even got injured. I was scared but huge number of central forces are present which gave me the confidence to come out and vote,” said Prasad Shaw, a voter.

In Kolkata Uttar, stones were pelted at BJP candidate Rahul Sinha’s vehicle and anti-BJP slogans were raised. Violence erupted between TMC and BJP as voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in at Sousthi Prathamik Vidyalaya in Jadavpur seat.

Turnout in West Bengal till 11 am:

Dumdum-34.10%

Barasat-36.94%

Bashirhat-33.96%

Joynagar-29.60%

Mathurapur-34.90%

Diamond Harbour-34.40%

Jadavpur-31.59%

Kolkata Dakshin-27.69%

Kolkata Uttar-25.41%.