West Bengal: Security measures in place, says election official after meeting parties; Trinamool assures ‘peaceful Phase 7’

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain held a series of meetings with the political parties, police and poll officials in Kolkata on Tuesday ahead of the final phase on May 19.

Jain is in city to conduct a training session for poll officials ahead of the counting of votes on May 23.

A delegation comprising senior TMC leaders – Subrata Bakshi, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Derek O’Brien – met Jain and assured their cooperation for a peaceful final phase.

“We pointed out that in the sixth phase some BJP candidates visited the booths with their security personnel and created a big scene. We also told him that the central forces are telling the voters to vote for a particular political party,” said TMC MP and media spokesperson Derek O’Brien. “We have no problem with the central forces but the way they are being instructed is dangerous,” he added.

TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay also accused BJP of trying to create a chaos on polling days. “They are trying to create problems on polling days in order to justify their defeat,” said Chattopadhyay.

As per sources, during the marathon meeting, Jain discussed poll preparedness for the final phase. Sources said that he told the officials to ensure peaceful election.

A BJP delegation, led by party leader Jay Prakash Majumdar, met Jain and expressed their dissatisfaction over Quick Response Team’s role in the sixth phase.

Jain also visited a dummy counting centre. “On his direction, we set up a model counting centre at Netaji Indoor Stadium. He was satisfied. This time paper slips and VVPATS will be counted which needs space and these things have been considered,” said Sanjay Basu, Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

“All security measures are in place. We have reviewed the poll preparedness and officials assured me that all measures have been taken to ensure there is no security lapses in the final phase,” Jain told reporters.

Meanwhile, Anupam Hazra, the BJP’s candidate from Jadavpur, Union minister Ajay Tamta sat on a dharna outside Chief Electoral Office demanding peaceful election.