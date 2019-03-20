West Bengal: Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls notified, Rs 2.3 lakh in fake notes seized

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state. Three Lok Sabha constituencies — Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj — will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Last date of nomination for the second phase will be March 26, while scrutiny of the nomination will be held on March 27. Last date for the withdrawal of nominations will be March 29.

“We received a few nominations for the first and second phases,” said an official on condition of anonymity. So far, the Commission received 1,261 complaints through C-Vigil app, out of which 788 were found to be correct and resolved, he said.

“Through National Grieva-nces Services of the ECI, 428 complaints were received while 359 were resolved. As many as 478 complaints out of 555 complaints received through the National Grievances Services (CITIZENs) were resolved,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu.

Meanwhile, the Election Co-mmission has seized Rs 2.3 lakh in fake currency so far in its drive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, said an official.

Sources in the Commission said that on Wednesday alone, Rs 23.8 lakh was seized in cash under Kumarganj police station limits in Dakshin Dinajpur by the Static Surveillance teams from two persons, Jiban Saha and Patrik Saha. The EC has so far seized cash worth Rs 68.17 lakh in the state.