We will contest 100 seats next election; entire Bengal will know my name, hopes Rashtriya Jansachetan Party chief

For the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Badal Debnath’s Rashtriya Jansachetan Party (RJP) had decided to put up at least 30 candidates in West Bengal. However, after the Election Commission cancelled most of their nominations, it is now contesting only five seats — Jadavpur, Darjeeling, Mathurapur, Joynagar and Barasat — four of which go to polls in the last phase of voting on May 19.

“Just imagine, after hardcore campaigning in all constituencies, I was told that there is no candidate from our party. Think about how painful that is! I would have secured some votes at least!” a furious Debnath said. “No matter what, we will fight in all 100 seats in 2021, and entire West Bengal will know my name. Stop me if anyone can!”

Fulfilling a childhood dream of leading a political party, Debnath launched the RJP in 2008. He singlehandedly decides the party’s course of action, chooses its candidates and plans their campaigns. An extra room in his Sonarpur house is RJP’s headquarters.

The party was recognised by the EC in 2010. Under the symbol of a hockey stick and ball, it first contested the 2011 state elections with five candidates. In the 2014 general elections, it put up seven candidates from Kolkata (North), Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Hooghly, Darjeeling and Jalpaigiri. Haripada Barman, who stood from Jalpaiguri, secured the most number of votes for the party (6,558), while the least was won by the Kolkata (North) candidate Tarun Mukherjee (696).

In 2016, the party did not contest the West Bengal Assembly elections as “Didi (Mamata) was bound to win”. In a letter to TMC secretary Partha Chattopadhyay, the party had pledged support to it in all constituencies.

Nearing his 50s now, Debnath spent his childhood in North Kolkata and moved to Sonarpur in the mid-80s. A former BJP member, he founded the party following the ideologies of Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose. “I joined BJP with inspiration from late Tapan Sikdar. Even though I was an active member, I was never satisfied. I always dreamt of having my own party. In a big party, you never get to express your own wish,” he said.

On the ongoing elections, Debnath said, “Winning and losing are just two sides of a coin. What matters to me is the fighting the election in the first place.”

But doesn’t fighting an election require money? “As we are a small party, our expenses aren’t much. We have 57 members in the central committee and 47 in the state committee. Most of the money is collected by taking loans,” he said.

When asked what he will do if he wins the elections, Debnath laughs. “We won’t win! So, no point thinking about it! However, if we ever win, I will run the country following the ideologies of Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose.”