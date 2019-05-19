Toggle Menu
West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019: ‘Don’t trust gossip,’ says Mamata as surveys show Modi wavehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/west-bengal-exit-poll-results-mamata-banerjee-tmc-bjp-congress-left-seats-5736314/

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019: ‘Don’t trust gossip,’ says Mamata as surveys show Modi wave

"I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

west bengal exit polls, west bengal exit polls results 2019, west bengal exit polls results, bjp in west bengal, tmc in west bengal, mamata banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (AP/File)

Dubbing exit polls as “gossip”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday raised doubts over such surveys and called it a “gameplan” to “manipulate or replace electronic voting machines (EVMs)”.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress chief urged the Opposition to remain united to fight the poll battle together. “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” she posted on the micro-blogging site.

Banerjee’s remarks came after exit polls predicted major gains for the BJP in West Bengal, where the party had won two seats in 2014. A few surveys suggested that the ruling TMC would win 24 seats while the BJP would bag 16 seats. While the Congress is expected to win two seats, exit polls drew a blank for the Left.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2019:

News18’s IPSOS – TMC 25-28 | BJP 3-7 | Others- 5-7
India News-Polstrat- TMC 26 | Congress 2 | BJP 14
Republic-Jan Ki Baat- TMC 28 | Congress 2 | BJP 18-26
Republic- CVoter- TMC 29 | Congress 2 | BJP 11

Senior TMC leader Derek O Brien also questioned the functioning of the EVMs. He said, “Have ‘Delhi media’ who masquerade as ‘national media’ lost their credentials and credibility? So-called Exit Polls will only confuse. We await the verdict of the people. Modi ji had called the number 300 even before Phase 7. Are these numbers to match that? EVM manipulation?”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Himachal Pradesh witnesses nearly 66.5 per cent turnout
2 Lok Sabha elections 2019: Exit polls predict NDA to return despite loss in UP; huge gain for BJP in Bengal
3 Exit Poll Results 2019: BJP comfortable in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh