‘Don’t let anyone divide your votes’: Mamata urges ‘minority community’ in Bengal

The TMC supremo also urged Hindus to be on the guard against the BJP's attempts to "instigate communal clashes". (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday urged a section of minority community in the state to not divide their vote which might help BJP to win the ongoing Assembly elections. Without taking any name, Mamata claimed that the saffron party has engaged “two Muslim leaders” to divide the minority vote share in West Bengal.

“The leader who came from Hyderabad and the one who joined hands with the Left Front and the Congress are helping BJP in the state by dividing the minority votes. Please don’t let anyone divide your votes. We must win more than 200 seats,” the chief minister while addressing an election rally at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district.

Her jibe was apparently aimed at AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) led by cleric Abbas Siddiqui. ISF is fighting the elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and the Congress.

The TMC supremo also urged Hindus to be on the guard against the BJP’s attempts to “instigate communal clashes” and called upon them to chase away “outsiders” sent to foment trouble in their respective localities.

Affirming her Hindu identity, Mamata said, “I am a Hindu. I used to recite Chandi mantra every day when I was leaving my home. But I believe in our tradition of giving respect to every religion.”

Calling out BJP leaders of having lunch at the houses of Dalits, the CM said, “I am a Brahmin. But my all-time associate is a Scheduled Caste woman who takes care of all my needs. She also cooks food for me every day.”

Mamata also asked the TMC booth workers to raise alarm if they find any central forces inside the booth. “They are not supposed to be inside the booth. If you notice any central force jawan inside the booth, please lodge a complaint with the Election Commission,” she said.

Mamata also accused the poll body of working on the instruction of BJP leaders. “The EC is not taking our complaints seriously. It is our humble request to them to ensure free and fair polls in the rest of the phases,” she said.

Continuing her tirade against her one-time associate turned foe Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting the election against her in Nandigram constituency, Mamata said, “I defeated the ‘Gaddar’ (Suvendu) and surely will win from Nandigram.”

She also cleared that there was no question of fighting from another seat in Assembly elections as claimed by the BJP.