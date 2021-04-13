Mamata Banerjee stages dharna against EC ban on campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tuesday sat on a dharna in Kolkata to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday sat on a dharna in Kolkata to protest against the Election Commission’s “unconstitutional” decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road in Kolkata around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the venue.

No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby. “No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone,” said a senior TMC leader.

The Election Commission had on Monday imposed a 24-hour campaigning ban on Banerjee for her “highly insinuating” and “provocative remarks” which the poll body said had “serious potential” to lead to a law and order breakdown in the state. It cited her repeated remarks against Central forces deployed in the state on election duty.

In its order against Banerjee, the EC cited her repeated jibes against the central forces questioning their political neutrality, and her appeal to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties.

“Remember that there are several other areas surrounding Cooch Behar which belong to Bangladesh. Those borders must be sealed too so that no outsider can create ruckus here. And if the CAPF creates disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and restrain (gherao) them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don’t waste your vote. If you engage yourself only in restraining them, they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of BJP,” Banerjee had said during a rally.

Election Commission bans BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

In another development, the Election Commission Tuesday imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for next 48 hours commencing from 12 pm today till 12 pm on April 15 over his remarks on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.

The EC also asked BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to explain his stand by 10 am tomorrow, over his statement on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.