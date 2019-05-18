Mamata writes to EC, seeks ‘impartial’ polling ‘without interference from BJP, Centre’

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission (EC), seeking “impartial” polling “without any undue interference from the Central government”, PTI reported.

Advertising

In the letter, which comes a day after campaigning was curtailed by 20 hours in Bengal following violence during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow, the Trinamool Congress supremo asked the poll watchdog to “ensure that Sunday’s polling is held without the undue interference of the Central government and any intervention by the ruling party at the Centre”.

“In the final phase of the election tomorrow, I would request your good office to kindly ensure that election is completed peacefully, impartially and without any undue interference of the Central government and any intervention by the ruling party at the centre,” she wrote in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora,.

Banerjee also requested the poll body to “protect democratic institutions and federal structure of the country and extend due respect to the opposition parties”.

Advertising

Nine constituencies – Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, North and South Kolkata – will go to the polls on Sunday.

In an unprecedented move, the poll panel had invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to bring an early end to campaigning in the state after Kolkata witnessed pitched street battles between BJP workers and TMC student wing members during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city.

Citing the “safety and security” of voters in the state, the EC curtailed canvassing in the nine constituencies by 20 hours. It ended campaigning in all forms at 10 pm on Thursday, instead of 6 pm on Friday.